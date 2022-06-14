Search ongoing for missing Siparia man, 60

News

The search continued up to Tuesday, for a 60-year-old retiree from Siparia who went missing after he walked out of the family’s home on Sunday.

Orville “Ashley” Richards, of Penal Quinam Road in Mendez Village, Siparia, was last seen on Sunday at around 1 pm.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black three-quarter pants and black garden boots.

Richards retired earlier this year as a security officer with the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd.

Relatives called the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, for help in finding him. The group has been searching for him since Monday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Siparia police at 649-2592 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or the NGO at 475-4350.