Search on for missing Freeport woman

News

Merissa Edwards –

RELATIVES of a 39-year-old woman who went missing on September 18 are seeking the public’s help in finding her.

Merissa Edwards, who works at UWI’s Faculty of Medicine, left home at John Eli Road, Freeport, on Sunday night to meet a friend for drinks.

Relatives said Edwards, the mother of one, was last seen wearing a black and purple dress with black sandals and black clutch purse.

After tracking her cellphone, relatives found it last signalled at a gas station around 4 am on Monday.

On Wednesday members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team joined relatives in searching a piece of land in Freeport.

One relative said it was unlike Edwards not to inform them of her whereabouts or to fail to show up to work without informing her superiors or colleagues.

Anyone with information about Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or call 555 or 800-TIPS.