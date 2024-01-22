Search goes on for missing Barrackpore man

News

ALTHOUGH the search has been ongoing for prison officer Alexander Johnson, the 35-year-old Barrackpore resident remained missing up to the afternoon of January 22.

A close female relative said, “There is not a place in the area here that they have not yet checked. We just do not know what happened or where he is. It is strange.”

Relatives, including his children, aged between 14 and two, are worried but hoping he is okay.

The father of four was last seen at the family’s home at Cumuto Trace North at around 9.30 am on January 17, wearing a brown T-shirt and black shorts.

He left behind his car, wallet, cellphone and wedding ring.

Since the disappearance, family, friends and colleagues, as well as the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat, have been searching for Johnson.

Johnson is assigned to the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre in Santa Rosa. He has almost four years of service.

He was scheduled to report for duty on the night of January 17, but never showed up.

His wife, Affian Charles-Johson, first reported him missing to the Princes Town police, who transferred the case to Barrackpore police.

Barrackpore police confirmed that Johnson’s whereabouts remained unknown and asked anyone with information to call the nearest police station.

People can call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

Sgt Mungroo is leading investigations.

Wife of missing prison officer, Affian Charles-Johnson holds her daughter Atilyah Johnson, two, as she spoke to Newsday at their Barrackpore home. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale