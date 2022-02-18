Search continues for Tobago man swept off rock in Back Bay

News

Joel London, brother of missing fisherman Lorenzo London, looks at the sea in Back Bay on Thursday afternoon after his sibling was swept off a rock by a wave earlier in the day. The search continues for his brother. – Photo by David Reid

A Tobago family is frantically searching for their son who went missing during a fishing expedition on Thursday.

Reports are that shortly after 1pm, Lorenzo London, who lives in the Plymouth area, was fishing with his brother John on the coast of Back Bay, when a wave swept him off a rock and he disappeared under the water.

Police, lifeguards, the coast guard and concerned villagers responded to the search and rescue operation, which was called off around 6pm because of bad light.

The man’s concerned parents, Alva and Cheryl London, were on the shore at Back Bay late Thursday evening praying for their son’s safe return.

The search resumed on Friday morning.