Search continues for gunmen in Erin murder

The search continued on Friday for the gunmen who shot at a group of people in Erin, killing a 37-year-old resident.

No one has been arrested, and the police are calling on anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station.

Jentle Jade Dates was gunned down Wednesday afternoon at Erin beach.

Dates, also called Porkie, of Erin Beach Road, was sitting and liming with a group of friends on the tray of his white pick-up van at around 5. 30 pm when they were attacked.

Police said a silver AD wagon with two passengers pulled up and parked nearby. The passengers got out and started shooting at the group, hitting Dates, who fell to the ground. His friends ran off, and the gunmen continued shooting Dates.

The killers returned to the wagon, which drove off.

Dates was taken to the Siparia district health facility, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre pending a covid19 test.

Anyone with information can call the police at the Erin police station at 649-8888.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 and 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report via the TTPS app.