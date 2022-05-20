Sean Paul Teases Collab With Gwen Stefani & Shensea “Light My Fire”

It’s Sean Paul season.

The dancehall legend has no music coming with Shenseea and Pop Queen Gwen Stefani. On Friday, Sean Paul teased the upcoming tune, which featured what appears to be the chorus sung by him and a verse by Stefani.

“Big chune. @shenseea @gwenstefani #LightMyFire”, he said as he also shared that the song’s name is “Light My Fire.”

“No it ain’t about smoking,” Sean Paul joked but added, “but it’s a smoking track. Dope Dope track, we’re shooting the video soon and we’re just trying to get everybody’s schedule together soon,” he said in a recent interview.

The song is reportedly from his upcoming album ‘Scorcher’ and is described as a Reggae-rock track. Paul’s upcoming album will feature several women collaborators, including Sia on a track named “Dynamite,” as well as dancehall artist Jada Kingdom, Swedish singer Tove Lo and other artists like Ty Dolla Sign on “Only Fanz.”

The “Get Busy” artist seems to be keeping true to his word about working harder on his next album.

After failing to win the Best Reggae Album category for his album Live N Livin, the Grammy-winning artist had said that he had wanted a Jamaican to win the category after Virginia reggae band Soja were announced as winners. He also said that he would be coming harder for the title next time.

“My look on it bro is who God bless no man curse so even if they got the blessing through some crazy means, that’s the blessing for them and we just got to come harder,” Sean Paul said. “It would have been nice if a Jamaican to me, if Jesse won I feel like I won because I work closely with him, he’s on this album… If I won he woulda win, if Spice win, me would feel like I was involved in that process.”

“Would have loved to see a Jamaican take it but our music is getting bigger, the expression is getting more broad, there [are] different people from different places wana do it and it’s such a close unit that we have in Jamaica we have many different types of music- reggae and dancehall and all kinda in-between,” he said.

In the meantime, Sean Paul has never collaborated with Gwen Stefani, but he does have a song called “Lying If I Call It Love” on Shenseea’s Alpha album.

This would be their second collaboration together. The song is due for release on May 27th.