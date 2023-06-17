Sean Paul, Mavado, Teejay and More Tribute Fathers On Father’s Day

The fathers in the dancehall space, including Sean Paul, Mavado, Teejay, Konshens, have been regaled as they celebrate the day with their children and reflect on the joys of fatherhood. Although Father’s Day does not get the same level of celebration and excitement as Mother’s Day does, many still share private moments with their children and fathers.

For some, it might be a solemn day because of the loss of loved ones, while for others, gratitude for being able to celebrate another day with their fathers and children.

Among those who celebrated the day were Mavado, Jah Vinci, Sean Paul, Charly Black, and others.

Jah Vinci shared a memory of him creating a special project with his daughter.

“Nah too style mi daughter school still but mi keep this video from wah day inna mi phone and a NOW mi feel fi post it, cause mi a bit upset due to how @zaharaocm come home come tell mi seh DADDY tmr a HAT DAY AT SCHOOL and mi go so hard fi mek mi baby girl get a proper grading only fi see shi just come home come put it down. mi seh THEN ZAZA HOW IT GUH! AND SHI NUH HAVE NTN TO TELL ME HEY SCHOOL MISS MI BEX BAD unnu coulda even grade it still lol AS A REAL FATHER OUT HERE MI JUST WAH SEH HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE REAL ONES, KNOW THEM NUH TOO LOOK PAN WI MORE WHILE BUT FROM YU REAL AND YU KNOW IT SAY AMEN AMENNNNNN!!!!!!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Konshens also shared moments with his two sons and daughter, including a special song created for them.

“Good job daddyz. Keep it up out there against all odds. @ a good father u know,” the artist wrote.

Artiste and producer Nicky B also shared a throwback with his son as a baby.

“It’s funny that when they come, They change your life forever, With no idea of the impact they’ll have, Making your life oh so much better, You’ll cry you’ll laugh but most of all worry, That they will be safe all of their life, And dont grow up in hurry, You’ll tap into a part of your heart, You never knew was ever there, As if that space was made just for them, And they make that very clear!, At times you’ll feel as if you have no clue of what to really do, But day by day you learn the ropes, While falling more and more in love with them too,” he wrote.

Mavado also shared a photo with his father, writing, “Love you dad.”

Sean Paul also shared a number of family photos with his children and his father, spending some quality family time.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there! Cherishing these precious moments I get to spend with my beautiful family. Nothing brings me more joy than being a father and role model. Here’s to all the loving dads #FathersDay,” the artist wrote.

Charly Black also shared a photo of himself with a big smile and wearing a t-shirt that seems to have been gifted by his children that read, “World’s Greatest Farter.”

Bounty Killer also shared a message in recognition of all men who play the role of a father.

“Happy good Father’s Day grandfathers stepfathers all true father figures in our society we salute y’all today keep up the good works of holding the household together me father everybody pickney a Jamaica,” Bounty Killer wrote on Instagram.

Vybz Kartel’s children with Tanesha Johnson also shared posts celebrating him.

“[No. 1] father @vybzkartel,” Likke Addi wrote

Teejay also shared a photo of himself along with his six children.

“1.2.3.4.5.6 Happy Father’s Day,” he captioned the photo.