Sean Paul and Ziggy Marley Performed At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Sean Paul and Ziggy Marley performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade alongside The Roots, Mariah Carey, Joss Stone, and others on Thursday.

Sean Paul’s appearance was announced a day before by the parade organizers. The event itself featured festive balloons, marching bands, costumes, and performers in the streets of Manhattan to commemorate the historic parade now in its 96th year.

The two Jamaican-born Grammy winners had a good reception, but Sean Paul, in particular, shared highlights of the event as the first-ever dancehall artist to perform at the family event. Videos online of Sean Paul’s performance showed the artist bundled up comfortably in winter clothing as he performed his Billboard hit song “Temperature.”

On his Instagram, Sean Paul shared a video of himself, Ziggy, and The Roots hip-hop group ahead of the event with his song “Good Day” playing in the background. “Wid some of mi musical family,” the artist captioned the photo.

Sean Paul also shared photographs with Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks, and others. The artist was seen on the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions float called “Colossal Wave of Wonder,” as he waved and called to star-struck fans while songs from his Dutty Rock album released 20 years ago this month played on the float.

“Happy Thanksgiving 2 all my USA #SPFAM wishin u all blessings 2day ita always good 2 give tnx,” the artist wrote on Twitter.

Videos of the artist’s performance were also broadcast live, showing many fans singing along and pumping their fists.

As for Ziggy Marley, this is the artist’s second appearance at the parade, and he was joined this year by his three sons on the Nickelodeon float, Underwater Seascape, and Pinkfong’s Baby Shark.

Marley’s sons also had the opportunity to display their talent with the two older boys, who are teenagers playing the drums as their father performed tracks from his ‘More Family Time’ album released in 2020.

“Good morning. We ready! Thank you .JAH,” Ziggy captioned a portrait of him and his sons.

“So much good vibes and fun,” the artist added in the comments as fans complimented him and his son’s performance.