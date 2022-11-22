Sean Luke’s mom blasts ‘uncaring judiciary’ at PEP meeting

News

Pauline Lumfai –

THE deep trauma of her son’s brutal murder, the pain of hearing gory details of that murder during a 16-year-long trial, and the horror of having to go through it all over again, at a retrial, came to the fore as the mother of six-year-old murder victim Sean Luke slammed the justice system which she described as uncaring.

Speaking at a political rally of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) in Bamboo No1 on Saturday, Pauline Lumfai said she had faith in PEP political leader Phillip Edward Alexander to fix the main systemic problems in the country including its judicial system.

Both Lumfai and Randolph Bharatt – the father of murder victim Andrea Bharatt – shared the PEP platform, but only Lumfai spoke.

Lumfai said she and Bharatt, like so many other citizens, are frustrated at the system which leaves many waiting on justice, sometimes for decades.

“The system is supposed to help us, not so? It is supposed to help people like us. But they are frustrating us in every corner, in every direction. Why?

“Like they do not even have a heart. But I refused to stand by and agree with what is going on,” Lumfai told the gathering as Bharatt stood at her side.

“It is like when you see wrong things happening and do not speak out about it, you become part of that. You become the problem too.”

Sean Luke was sexually assaulted with a cane stalk and his body found in a canefield near his Orange Valley, Couva home in March 2006.

In 2021, the 16-year trial of Akeel Mitchell, 29, and Richard Chatoo, 31, ended with both being found guilty of the boy’s murder. At the time of the murder, Mitchell was 13, and Chatoo was 16.

In July – almost a year after the convictions – the Appeal Court ordered a retrial citing several errors made by the judge regarding her treatment of the evidence.

In the case of Andrea Bharatt, the 23-year-old magistrate court clerk was never seen alive after she got into a car which she thought was a taxi on January 29, 2021.

Her decomposing body was found on February 4 of that year down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo. An autopsy found that she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Lumfai said, “The experience we had and still have, is not an easy walk. Many times, I gave up. I give praise and thanks to the most Almighty God. He is the one who has taken me through this walk. He is walking that walk with me, and I thanked Him for it.

“I wanted to remind people of what we went through and are still going through because, for me, my son’s case is going back to trial. It is double jeopardy. I thought it was done and finished.”

Lumfai recalled how emotional it was for her during the trial saying the retrial is unfair to her.

Of the PEP and its political leader, she said, “I know Phillip is going to fix this. He is going to fix this.

“I believe in you, Phillip, and the team. I just wanted to remind people that we have to vote for change. This nice soft breeze that is blowing, this wind is the wind of change that is coming,” Lumfai said.