SEA results show improvement

HAPPY FACES: Shaheed Allaham, 2nd from left, Principal of the Cedar Grove Private Primary School, together with a teacher, celebrates with these SEA students who got their results on Monday afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY CEDAR GROVE PRIVATE PRIMARY SCHOOL –

This year’s SEA results have shown an improvement when compared to those of last year.

A release from the Ministry of Education claimed 2.11 per cent of students earned above 90 per cent, 58.06 per cent earned more than 50 per cent and 13.55 per cent scoredd 30 per cent and below.

Results of last year’s exams showed 0.47 per cent gaining above 90 per cent, 37.06 per cent getting more than 50 per cent and 27.81 per cent scording 30 per cent or below.

In 2021, three per cent of students earned more than 90 per cent, 52.49 per cent got more than 50 per cent and 17.7 per cent scored 30 per cent or less.

The release said the mean mathematics score was 50.4, English language arts writing 53.4, and English language arts score was 61.6. These mean scores in 2023, when compared to 2022, show a marked improvement in performance, the ministry said.

In 2022, the mean mathematics score was 41.941, English language arts writing was 44.339 and the mean English language arts score was 44.397.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly said, “The improvement in performance was expected, due to the physical return of students to the classroom and interventions of the ministry in addressing learning loss through the implementation of the Remedial Education Programme in 80 primary schools.

“This programme included initiatives such as the After School Support Education Programme, assignment of dedicated school social workers, guidance officers, special education officers and learning support assistants.”

She added that while the results show these efforts are beginning to bear fruit, these initiatives must be sustained consistently over the next five years to effectively mitigate the effects of learning loss.

The ministry reminded parents of students entering form one in September, that registration for the Secondary Vacation Revision Programme, which takes place at 33 centres across Trinidad, begins on July 17.

Parents of eligible students were urged to ensure the children attend the programme which is designed to provide support for a successful transition from primary to secondary school.