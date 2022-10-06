Sea Lots man killed in drive-by shooting

News

File photo –

A man is assisting police after he was arrested shortly after a Sea Lots man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday morning.

Police reported that the getaway vehicle was intercepted in Beetham Gardens and the suspect was held in relation to the shooting death of Josiah Lincoln Greenidge, also known as “Cow” and “Lizard.”

Police said the 32-year-old is known to them to be involved in criminal activities and have labelled the killing gang-related.

Police said at about 10 am a car passed along Pioneer Drive Sea Lots and the occupants started shooting.

Greenidge was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while being treated.