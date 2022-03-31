Sea Lots man held after escaping police in January

News

File photo/Roger Jacob

A 23-year-old Sea Lots man who escaped police custody in January was arrested at a house early on Thursday morning.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force had gone to a house on Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, at around 1.30 am to search for guns and ammunition when they found the man.

Police said the man had several arrest warrants, for possession of 14 rounds of ammunition, using obscene language and escaping lawful custody on January 7.

He was arrested and is expected to be charged on Thursday afternoon.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Moore and Snr Supt John and led by Supt Daly, ASP Walker, Insp Knott, W/Sgt Chase and Sgt Alexander, with supervision from Cpl Sookhoo, PCs Williams, Boucaud, Cupidore, Quintero, Paul and Legerton.