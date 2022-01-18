SEA exam timetable sent to principals

News

In this August 20, 2020 file photo Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, right, addresses students of Gandhi Memorial Vedic Primary School, Aranguez on the day of the SEA exam. –

The Ministry of Education has sent the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination timetable to primary school principals and school supervisors on Tuesday.

On December 22, a media release announced that the SEA examination would be held on March 31.

A letter issued by the chief education officer reported that candidates would be assessed in three papers, English Language Arts (writing) which will last for 50 minutes and account for 20 marks, Mathematics which will last for 75 minutes and account for 75 marks and English Language Arts which will last 75 minutes and account for 64 marks.

The letter also highlighted that items for Mathematics and English Language Arts will be based on the content and objectives in the Primary School Curriculum Guides (2013).