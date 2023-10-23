SDMS, Lee condemn ‘act of desecration’ at religious site

News

David Lee –

THE Santan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) and Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee condemned what they described as an act of desecration of the Tarouba Rameela celebration grounds.

The grounds fall within the Pointe-a-Pierre constituency.

A video circulated on social media showed people looking at a burnt effigy of Ravana that was built for Rameela celebrations at the grounds.

The incident reportedly happened around 4.20 am on Sunday.

In the video, an unnamed man who claimed to be the watchman, said he was being unwatched by unknown people around 8 pm on Saturday.

He said the act happened some time after he left the grounds.

“I am one man alone. That’s what happened.”

The man claimed a tent was stolen from the ground earlier in the week.

“They came back and do this. So I call that sabotage.”

In a statement, the SDMS said, “We are deeply saddened by the act of burning the effigy of Ravana, which is an integral part of the culmination of our Ramleela celebrations.”

The SDMS expressed its solidarity with the Tarouba Ramleela and Phagwa Committee.

“We offer our support to the affected community during this trying time.”

The SDMS called pn the police service to “consider enhancing security measures and increasing police presence at places of worship and religious festivals, including the ongoing Ramleela celebrations and upcoming Divali celebrations.”

The SDMS said, “Safety and security are paramount in ensuring that all individuals can practice their faith without fear or intimidation.”

All religious and cultural events in TT must be respected and protected.

“Acts of vandalism and disrespect towards these events not only hurt the affected communities but also harm the rich tapestry of our nation.”

The SDMS called upon all communities to “stand together against acts of intolerance and work towards a more inclusive and harmonious TT.”

In a separate statement, Lee described the incident as “vile, atrocious, and totally senseless.”

He said Ramleela celebrations in Tarouba were an integral part of life in that community.

Tarouba residents, Lee continued, “invest time, resources and pure dedication to preserve their religious heritage as well as their cultural identity. “

Lee called on the police “to ensure justice by taking action against those responsible.”

He was confident that the incident would not deter the community from having one of the “best Ramleela celebrations in our nation.”