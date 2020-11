Trinidad pi­cong and artis­tic sen­si­tiv­i­ties col­lid­ed when a pho­to­graph of the new wax stat­ue of the Ca­lyp­so King of the World, Slinger “The Mighty Spar­row” Fran­cis­co, un­veiled in Bar­ba­dos last week was shared on so­cial me­dia yes­ter­day.