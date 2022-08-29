Scrap-iron dealers, JTUM: Protest nothing to do with us

News

Scrap Iron Dealers Association president Allan Ferguson. – File photo/Marvin Hamilton

SCRAP Iron Dealers Association president Allan Ferguson said the association had nothing to do with protests along the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Claxton Bay early on Monday morning.

Steel Workers Union president Timothy Bailey said the same on behalf of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM).

They made these statements at a news conference in Kelly Village on Monday, in response to comments the Prime Minister made earlier in a Facebook post.

Dr Rowley said, “So they have made their move. Dump truckloads of sand and debris on both sides of the highway and block traffic!

“What a wonderful idea of leadership from Roget and the followers including the UNC!

“The marauding gangs of metal thieves threatened to, but did not complete the job of shutting down the country, so the leaders are helping them to get that done.”

Ferguson said the association is not about shutting down the country.

“I am not a criminal.”

Ferguson also said he was not following anyone else’s agenda other than his association’s ongoing call to urge Government to lift its six-month ban on scrap-iron export.

While he controls some people affected by the ban, which is seen as tantamount to a closure of the industry, Ferguson admitted he does not have control over others.

Speaking on JTUM’s behalf, Bailey said, “We were not part of any action taken this morning.”

He reiterated a previous position stated publicly by JTUM president Ancel Roget that JTUM does not condone any illegal action, and its actions take place within the ambit of the law.

Bailey said he was appalled by Rowley’s post, and urged the PM to demonstrate more mature leadership.

“We can’t broad-brush everyone for the actions of a few.”

Ferguson also announced that on Friday, the association will stage a motorcade from the Caroni Bird Sanctuary at 10 am to Port of Spain, to continue its campaign for the industry’s reopening.

“Let them try to stop that.”

The association tried to stage a motorcade from the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba to Port of Spain on August 24 but was only given police permission to go as far as Barataria.