Scrap-iron dealer caught with jewellery, gun

News

A SCRAP-IRON dealer was held on Thursday with a firearm and ammunition, as well as quantities of jewellery and cash, during an anti-crime exercise in St Margaret’s and Couva.

Police said between 4 pm and 7 pm on Thursday, officers were searching for illegal firearms when they exercised a search warrant at a Claxton Bay compound owned by a 36-year-old scrap-iron dealer.

During the search, police found a Tangfolio pistol with a magazine holding 15 rounds of ammunition. Police also found a large quantity of jewellery – bracelets, earrings, rings, bands and pendants – as well as large quantities of US and TT currency.

The dealer was arrested in connection with the finds.