Scotiabank wins environmental sustainability award

News

Scotiabank TT Managing Director Gayle Pazos. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK –

SCOTIABANK TT has been recognised by the Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership (SEAL) Awards for its innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

The SEAL Awards, according to a release from the bank, celebrate the companies and leaders globally that make measurable contributions to sustainability and develop innovative initiatives that will positively impact the environment for centuries to come.

The bank was the recipient of the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for its Paperless Project.

“Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy is focused on developing, implementing and investing in initiatives in the places where we have the most direct impact – in our own operations.

“We saw an opportunity to improve our environmental impact by embracing sustainable practices through the curtailment of paper usage throughout our organisation,” said Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing director of Scotiabank TT.

“In 2021, we reduced print volumes by 3.6million pages through creating a culture of awareness, responsibility and impact with our employees who have embraced the migration of paper-based processes to digital solutions that elevate our customers’ overall experience” she added.

Matt Harney, SEAL Awards’ founder said, “Increased corporate prioritization of ESG initiatives has been a welcome and needed change as our climate crisis further accelerates.

“This increased investment in sustainable business practices has raised the bar for ESG excellence, making this our most competitive award event ever with a record number of submissions. Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and then celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership.”

Pazos also highlighted the bank’s deepened focus on all ESG matters.

“We remain committed to continuing to explore programmes that move the needle not just on environmental progress but also other areas of ESG in order to maximize our positive impact, helping to build a better future for all stakeholders,” she said.