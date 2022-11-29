Scotiabank is Trinidad and Tobago’s Bank of the Year

Black Immigrant Daily News

Scotiabank TT Managing Director Gayle Pazos. FILE PHOTO –

SCOTIABANK has been recognised by LatinFinance as this country’s Bank of the Year for 2022.

LatinFinance is a leading source of intelligence on financial markets and economies in the region.

This is the second time this year the bank’s operations have been recognised for excellence in Trinidad and Tobago, after it copped the Best Digital Consumer Bank 2022 award from Global Finance, earlier this year.

“This award highlights the progress we have made, enhancing our digital offering, aligning with our customer-first mindset,” Scotiabank’s senior VP and managing director Gayle Pazos, said.

“The digital optionality flowing into the market allows customers to bank the way they want to bank, and we continue to invest in digital solutions to help them bank safer easier and more conveniently. We thank our customers for their continued trust and confidence in us.”

A press release from the bank pointed to its recent launch of the Scotia eCom+, a new digital-payment acceptance solution for businesses that allows customers to accept credit and debit card online payments from anywhere in the world.

Within the past year, it said significant enhancements have also been made to the bank’s digital channels with frequent updates to the Scotia Caribbean Mobile App and the introduction of digital account opening.

“This award would not be possible without the collective efforts of our strong and dedicated team. Our employees continue to go above and beyond, and I am extremely proud and grateful for their dedication and commitment,” Pazos said.

The Bank of the Year Awards celebrate the financial institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean that best demonstrated excellence in retail, commercial and investment services in the past year.

