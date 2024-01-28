Scotiabank, Habitat for Humanity pair up for skills training

News

Graduates of the Youth Carpentry Training and the Construction Technology Training programmes in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity and Scotiabank held at Mt Lambert Community Centre on January 27. – Photo by Roger Jacob

THANKS to Habitat for Humanity TT and Scotiabank TT, 106 people now have the knowledge and skills to have greater access to employment opportunities.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Youth Carpentry Training and the Construction Technology Training programmes at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre on Saturday, Sieunarine Coosal said the programmes equiped participants with their preferred skillset for societal resilience.

Coosal, chairman of Capital Campaign Cabinet of Habitat for Humanity (HFH), said the initiatives would help open avenues for employment, job security and adequate job training.

He said at the end of the programmes, which were facilitated by HFH, the graduates were expected to be aware of and adhere to proper methodology, appreciate the importance of the various essential processes applied during construction and always to build safe.

He explained that the Youth Carpentry programme provided the skillset for the younger generation to supplement their personal development as well as offering them further opportunities for entrepreneurship or employment.

The Construction Technology programme equipped students to read architectural drawings, foundation preparation, the production and application of concrete, the use of concrete masonry units and roofing installation.

It also made them aware of standard safety, health and environmental policies, and protocols required on jobsites which would mitigate disaster risks.

“Over the years, Habitat have successfully partnered with many esteemed organisations to build the capacities of many individuals. Several local community artisans have improved their skillsets, which affords them numerous opportunities for improved livelihood.

“At the community level, Habitat undertakes these initiatives to add value and improve the social fabric of communities. The mission’s primary focus is to influence safer and resilient communities.”

National director of Habitat for Humanity Jennifer Massiah speaks at the graduation ceremony for participants in the Youth Carpentry Training and the Construction Technology Training programmes, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity and Scotiabank at Mt Lambert Community Centre on January 27. – Photo by Roger Jacob

In her donor remarks, senior vice president and managing director of Scotiabank TT Gayle Pazos said the bank was proud to have joined forces with HFH to support the young people of the country through the Scotiabank Foundation.

“At Scotiabank we recognise that long-term social and economic prosperity in our communities depends on future generations. When young people in the community succeed, families, businesses and entire societies are positioned to benefit for years to come. By helping everyone build a stronger future, we can build a stronger world together, for every future.”

She said ScotiaRISE, the community investment programme under which its support to HFH fell, aimed to support disadvantaged individuals, family and communities to become resilient by helping them adapt to change, overcome barriers, and “get on, stay on or rise up the economic ladder.”

Pazos said ScotiaRISE also focussed on employment and entrepreneurship by investing in programmes and working with organisations that help remove barriers to workplace entry and job advancement.

She added that in 2023, the bank’s community investments benefited 24,500 people, including over 17,000 youths, by working with 54 charities, schools and community groups.

From left: Jennifer Massiah, national director for Habitat for Humanity TT; Dr. Sieunarine Coosal, chairman of Capital Campaign Cabinet of Habitat for Humanity; Peter Ghany, Scotiabank TT Foundation director; Roxane De Freitas, Scotiabank TT Foundation chair; Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing director Scotiabank TT; and Adrian Leonce, Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, at the graduation for the Youth Carpentry Training and the Construction Technology Training programmes at Mt Lambert Community Centre on January 27. – Photo by Roger Jacob