Scotiabank Foundation, Rotary Club support Beetham steelband with $100k

PRACTISE MAKES PERFECT: Young members of the Beetham Vibrations Steel Orchestra go through their paces on the pans during a recent practise session. PHOTO COURTESY THE ROTARY CLUB OF CENTRAL PORT OF SPAIN –

THE Scotiabank Foundation recently partnered with the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain to support the Beetham Vibrations Steel Orchestra (BVSO), which was conceptualised by that Rotary Club to create a sustainable model for hope, unity, and advancement of the youth in Beetham Gardens.

This new creative endeavour is intended to instil a sense of discipline, self-esteem and belonging in the youths of the community.

Additionally, it is hoped that they enjoy the programme, and gain training in producing quality music to seek employment in the entertainment industry.

The bank’s donation of $100,000 will enable the purchase of instruments, as well as the tutoring of the players.

A release from the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain said, “Our recent partnership with the Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Foundation is in keeping with the bank’s community investments aimed at creating economic resilience for youth, through education and life skills development programmes.”

Launched on February 26, the orchestra comprises 22 members – both male and female – between eight and 23. The members are currently practising under the stewardship of Khari Codrington of the Codrington Family Institute and his father Cari.

While the orchestra has instruments for up to 15 players, the Rotary Club is trying to locate additional instruments so the orchestra will comprise a junior and senior band.

Since adopting the youth of Beetham Gardens as its main focus some 20 years ago, the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain is now incorporating music as an additional tool for educating and elevating young people there.

In February, the RCCPOS signed an MOU with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Hearts and Minds Programme to form the steelband.

The MOU solidified the seven-year relationship between the two organisations, as well as developing its commitment and responsibility to the orchestra for the next two years.

The Hearts and Minds Programme’s belief that a close relationship between the community and the police is vital to the success of society contributes to its focus on reducing crime while building and equipping the youth in the area with the tools and skills for a better tomorrow.

The Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain continues to provide financial and other support to the Beetham Community through its assistance to the All-in-One Child Development Centre for pre-schoolers, the Each One Teach One School for children with special needs, and Secondary School Students in the community by providing books and uniforms.