Scotiabank Foundation helps several youth literacy NGOs

TEACHING: Deepavali Boodram, programme assistant and tutor at MOMS for Literacy – one of several youth literacy NGOs which received assistance from the Scotiabank Foundation, is seen during an online session with primary school students. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK – Scotiabank

THE Scotiabank Foundation has identified youth literacy as a major issue in Trinidad and Tobago and one which it strongly believes is worth investing in to provide as much support as possible to youths in need.

The global pandemic, the foundation said in a press release on Monday, highlighted how critically important it is, now more than ever, to have access to literacy and learning support. Children may not have the same opportunities. For those with specialised learning needs, there may be challenges finding appropriate resources and even affording those services.

With this in mind, the foundation recently collaborated with several NGOs to help close this gap.

“Literacy is required for participation in life today, and as communication moves to the digital world, the literacy divide is now compounded by the digital divide.” remarked Paula Lucie-Smith, founder and CEO of the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA).

Scotiabank has contributed to ALTA’s Level One Online Training Programme, which supports students from secondary schools in east Port of Spain. The East Port of Spain Development Company has partnered with ALTA to execute the programme.

“ALTA Online is another valuable tool to help our students succeed in school and in life,” said Dr Deborah Thomas-Austin, managing director of the East Port of Spain Development Company.

MOMS for Literacy’s Remediation Programme also received a boost from the Scotiabank Foundation. This initiative is focused on helping children in primary and secondary schools to improve their reading, comprehension and writing skills.

Through a collaboration with the Joy of Living Resource Centre (JOL) in Tobago, differently abled learners were provided with devices with assistive technology to help them develop language skills and assist those with speech disabilities to communicate. This specialised equipment helps them to feel independent and autonomous, building self-esteem and confidence.

Carla Carrington, head teacher of JOL Centre, said, “The Joy of Living Resource Centre is grateful for the generosity and

continued support of our young learners in Tobago from the Scotiabank Foundation.

“In addition to our recent support facilitating 1,148 students’ access to online learning, through the provision of laptops and computers, we recognised that even with the activation of remote learning opportunities, more dependent learners and those with specialised learning requirements need additional support,” said Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing director of Scotiabank.

“These literacy initiatives play a vital part in supporting recovery from the pandemic and ensuring that no one is left behind. They also help provide the necessary gateway to later academic success and resilience” she concluded.