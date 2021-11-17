Scotiabank Foundation helps 1,148 students with online learning

News

ONLINE: Signal Hill Secondary school students with laptops provided by the Scotiabank Foundation in collaboration with the Yahweh Foundation in Tobago. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK

THE Scotiabank Foundation has helped 1,148 students with equipment that allows them to access online learning, a release from Scotiabank stated on Wednesday.

“This has truly been a trying time for all of us and good deeds like these give us hope to continue pressing on. With the help of your generous donation, kids can now have the means to better access virtual learning.”

This was the comment from Isaiah Francois, 15, of St Anthony’s College who received a laptop through Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Foundation’s recent collaboration with the Cotton Tree Foundation.

When the pandemic prompted the shift to online leaning, students’ learning was significantly impacted, in particular, those who have been unable to acquire online devices due to already stretched household incomes. This was the catalyst for Scotiabank’s collaboration with, to date 14 NGOs and 60 schools, helping provide 1,148 students with access to online learning.

“Education plays a critical role in the lives of our young people. It’s the gateway to future success and especially now, as we are faced with a global pandemic, we need to ensure our young ones continue to receive education and skills, providing them with opportunities to reach their full potential,” said Gayle Pazos, Managing Director of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago.

FOR YOU: Roxane De Freitas, chairperson, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Foundation, presents Isaiah Francois of St Anthony’s College with his laptop. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK

Through another recent collaboration with the Yahweh Foundation in Tobago, students from Signal Hill Secondary and Signal Hill Primary Schools received laptops and tablets.

“We are deeply appreciative of Scotiabank’s generosity which has facilitated our Outreach Programme in the community of Signal Hill by underwriting the purchase of 20 digital devices,” said Penelope Camps, founder and executive director, Yahweh Foundation.

Scotiabank believes it’s important that everyone has the ability to do more than simply recover from times of uncertainty, but instead rise from them stronger than before.

“Helping our young people thrive under a range of circumstances, ensures they are not left behind” concluded Pazos.