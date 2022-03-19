Scotiabank donates $1m to children’s home

News

Jan Sirjusingh, centre, CEO Princess Elizabeth Home, speaks with Gayle Pazos, left, senior VP and managing director, Scotiabank, and Roxane De Freitas, right, head of Scotiabank Foundation. Photo courtesy Scotiabank.

SCOTIABANK says it believes “every child deserves an opportunity,” so it has donated $1 million to the Princess Elizabeth Home for Handicapped Children. It said the money will go towards the home’s new orthopaedic wing.

In a press release, Scotiabank said for 68 years, the children’s home has “helped provide opportunities to thousands of physically challenged children through the provision of surgical treatment, rehabilitation and education, so that they can lead fulfilling and productive lives.”

It hopes its donation leads to providing medical treatment for “even more children in need.

“The new orthopaedic wing will help improve efficiency and patient quality care as it will house the surgical wards, operating theatre, and the clinic under one roof.”

The home’s CEO Jan Sirjusingh said she is grateful for the assistance as the new wing will allow medical care to be provided for up to 1,200 children.

Scotiabank’s managing director Gayle Pazos added, “Children with disabilities are one of the most excluded and marginalized groups, and often face multiple challenges in realizing their full potential. Every year, through surgery and rehabilitation, (the home) helps remove barriers for young people so that they can flourish and participate in society. We share this commitment to helping to promote opportunity, participation and inclusion.”

The release said the new wing is scheduled to be completed “within the coming months.”