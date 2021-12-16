Scotiabank appoints new director

News

Scotiabank has appointed Anique Asher its newest director.

In a media release it said Asher took up the role on December 14 and would be responsible for enterprise strategy, global financial planning and forecasting, strategic project prioritisation, finance support for corporate functions and oversight for global optimisation initiative.

She joined Scotiabank in 2018 as senior vice president of planning, analysis and optimisation. Before being assigned to Trinidad and Tobago Asher held the portfolio of executive vice president of finance and strategy in Canada.

Before joining Scotiabank, she held roles of progressive seniority at multinational firms.

Asher is qualified as a chartered professional accountant, has an MBA and undergraduate degrees from the Richard Ivey School of business and is also a director at Canada’s Ballet Jorgen, Scotiabank said.