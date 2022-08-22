Scotia retains rating as best local digital bank

News

Scotiabank’s Independence Square, Port of Spain branch.

Scotiabank has retained its position as Trinidad and Tobago’s best digital bank.

In a statement on Monday, the bank said it was named TT’s best consumer digital bank for this year by Global Finance..

“This is the second consecutive year the bank has received this award.”

Winning banks were selected based on certain criteria such as: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in customer adoption of digital offerings and growth of digital customers.

Scotiabank TT managing director Gayle Pazos said, “We are pleased to see that our digital investments continue to be recognised by global standards of excellence. This award highlights our innovative use of technology. We thank our customers for motivating us to improve our digital competencies. Many of the enhancements we have made are a direct result of their feedback”

Global Finance is based in New York, with offices around the world, and has 35 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services.