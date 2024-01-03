Schools, THA offices closed in Tobago for Hochoy Charles’s funeral

News

Former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles –

SCHOOLS and THA offices in Tobago will be closed on Thursday to allow staff and students to attend the funeral of Hochoy Charles, the island’s first chief secretary. Charles died on December 31 at age 77.

Charles’s funeral will be held at Shaw Park Complex at 11am. There will be a public viewing of the body from 9am.

There will be a procession by members of the protective services prior to the funeral, which will be broadcast live on the Office of the Chief Secretary’s Facebook page.

In a media release on Wednesday, the Division of Education said the suspension of classes was owing to the “substantial contribution” Charles made to the island.

“Hochoy Charles played a pivotal role in Tobago’s governance and demonstrated unwavering commitment to the betterment of the island,” the division said.

The division said January CSEC exams will proceed as scheduled and school will resume on Friday.