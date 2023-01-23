Schools closed island wide due to Transport Board industrial action Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Schools are closed but all students writing Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) examinations today, Monday, January 23, are still to report to Examination centres.

A notice was issued to the media officially, around 8am, stating the Ministry of Education Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has advised that due to a work stoppage at the Barbados Transport Board there will be no school today, Monday, January 23.

However, the Ministry advises all candidates who are writing CXC Examinations today that they are required to report to the examination centres to take those Examinations.

The Ministry has further advised that while it expects that some candidates will arrive late due to the Transport Board stoppage, provision will be made to accommodate those candidates.

NewsAmericasNow.com