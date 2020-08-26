Next Post

3 Venezuelans escape UWI quarantine facility

Wed Aug 26 , 2020
Three Venezue­lan mi­nors who test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19 es­caped state quar­an­tine on Tues­day, po­ten­tial­ly ex­pos­ing many oth­ers to the virus.

You May Like

Next Post

3 Venezuelans escape UWI quarantine facility

Wed Aug 26 , 2020
Three Venezue­lan mi­nors who test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19 es­caped state quar­an­tine on Tues­day, po­ten­tial­ly ex­pos­ing many oth­ers to the virus.

You May Like

Next Post

3 Venezuelans escape UWI quarantine facility

Wed Aug 26 , 2020
Three Venezue­lan mi­nors who test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19 es­caped state quar­an­tine on Tues­day, po­ten­tial­ly ex­pos­ing many oth­ers to the virus.

You May Like