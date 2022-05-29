Scarborough nurses show their skills at expo

Tobago

Trauma nurse Stevveann Jack, left, a makeup and cosmetic artist, does the eyebrows of her sister, nurse Stevvalyn Jack, at the Nurses Through a Different Lens expo, Scarborough General Hospital courtyard, Thursday. Photo by David Reid

THE public got the chance to see nurses through a different lens at an expo on Thursday at the Scarborough General Hospital’s courtyard.

The event, which was planned and executed by TRHA’s secondary care nurses, was designed to highlight the talents, skills and extra-curricular entrepreneurial activities of Scarborough nurses.

Krystal Solomon, an assistant nurse at the Scarborough General Hospital, spearheaded the Nurses Through a Different Lens project. Photo by David Reid

These nurses are not only responsible for patient care, but have a variety of skills, talents and businesses including makeup, printing, leathercraft, baked goods, catering, soaps and incenses, jewellery, preserves, wines, clothing – including scrubs, healthcare work wear, women’s plus size casual and work wear, afro-themed casual wear and designs.

Nurse Ariel Jack, centre, purchases a necklace from Brian Isaac, left, of Irie Roots, Friendsfield, at Nurses Through a Different Lens last Thursday. Photo by David Reid

The expo was enjoyed by staff at the hospital and clients waiting on clinics.