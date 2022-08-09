Scarborough Market reopens on Tuesday

News

An aerial view of the refurbished Scarborough market on Wilson Road in Tobago. – Ayanna Kinsale

The Scarborough market is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

So said a press release from the THA Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development on Monday.

The release said the reopening, scheduled for 10am, had been approved.

“This follows its extended closure to facilitate an intense cleaning and sanitisation as instructed by the Public Health Department.”

Last Thursday, vendors at the marketcalled for better arrangements after sanitation ework kept it closed for almost ten days. Vendors said the lack of suitable alternative accommodation in the interim is hurting their pockets.

On July 27, the division said the market would be closed until August 1. But it later said it would remain closed for longer as the process exceeded the initial estimated period.

Up to Thursday, the market remained closed, with vendors saying they had not had any update from officials.

In an unofficial arrangement, some of the vendors took up spaces at the nearby Victor E Bruce Financial Complex carpark.

Secretary of the division Nathisha Charles-Pantin said then she was working with health officials to see how quickly the market could be reopened.