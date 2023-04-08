Scarborough Fisherman’s Fest kicks off Easter events in Tobago

News

Duvon Collette, centre, part of the boat crew Anjax, who won the first fishing tournament segment, show their winning catch, a three pound grouper, surrounded by eager fish loving youngsters at the Scarborough Fisherman Festival, Milford Road, Tobago on Good Friday. – Photo by David Reid

THE All Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) plans to make the Scarborough Fisherman’s Fest a staple on the island’s cultural calendar.

The inaugural event was held on the stage in the sea, Milford Road, on Good Friday.

It was organised by ATFA and the Scarborough business community.

Apart from the fishing events, there was a variety of activities, including, chess, draughts, tug-o-war, All-Fours, mortal combat, a five-kilometre run and an aerobics burnout. There was also a Bouncy Castle for children.

Although the event got off to a slow start, patronage grew significantly throughout the day as tourists and locals, eager to begin the long Easter weekend, enjoyed the seaside activities, music and entertainment.

Curtis Douglas, President of all Tobago Fisherfolk at the Scarborough Fisherman Festival, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago on Good Friday. – Photo by David Reid

ATFA president Curtis Douglas said the Scarborough Fisherman’s Fest will be a signature event on Tobago’s cultural landscape.

“We will be trying our best to see how we can build on it and make it a Tobago brand,” he told Newsday.

“So Scarborough will be the starting point for how we will develop the rest of communities.”

He said similar initiatives are being planned for Parlatuvier, Studley Park and Belle Garden.

Douglas said the event took two years to plan.

“This was really about bringing back life to Scarborough.”

He said while the organisation has nothing against Crown Point, people must know that Scarborough is the capital of Tobago.

“We must reflect what the capital of Tobago presents.”

These men seem absorbed in draught board games at the Scarborough Fisherman Festival, Milford Road, Scarborough, on Good Friday. – Photo by David Reid

Asked why he believed the action has shifted from Scarborough over the years, Douglas accused politicians of focusing more on Crown Point owing to its thriving business sector.

“But we (AFTA) are not biased. We believe this is Tobago and we shall grow together and play together instead of separating. We must recognise that the capital of Tobago is Scarborough, make no mistake.”

As such, Douglas said the fisherman’s fest was about unity.

“People could come from anywhere in the world and have a piece of Tobago, through not just Scarborough but throughout the island. They must be able to see the rich culture.”

He claimed several European-based environmental organisations have expressed interest in AFTA’s activities.

“We are going to be sending those activities worldwide so people of different races and culture could partake as one. So we are taking this first step toward uniting people.”

He said the association will not wait on politicians to restore unity in communities.

“We, as All Tobago Fisherfolk, are taking that first step for others to follow.”

Douglas said patrons were generally pleased with the event.

“The response from the people was that it was a really great initiative and they are looking forward to AFTA doing more in Tobago.”

He said the fisherman’s fest was also intended to generate economic activity in Scarborough as several businesses are still struggling three years after the pandemic.

But Douglas said he was grateful to the businesses that supported the ground-breaking venture.

These youths took part in the Mortal Kombat video game competition during the Scarborough Fishermen’s Festival on Good Friday in Tobago. – Photo by David Reid

Among the sponsors were RI-UP (Raphael Imperial Upliftment), businessman David Wong, Jimmy’s Apartments, Roti Delights, Viewport Supermarket and the Divisions of Infrastructure, Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation and Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development.

THA Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development and Scarborough/Calder Hall assemblyman Trevor James attended the event. He was accompanied by his colleague Terance Baynes.