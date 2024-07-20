Saying good-bye to PowerGen

News

PowerGen’s four stacks before demolition at Flament Street, Port of Spain, before demolition began in 2016. – FILE PHOTO

THE Port of Spain Power Station, easily recognisable by its four chimney stacks, once stood at Flament Street, Port of Spain for 63 years before being decommissioned in January 2016.

At its peak, the former energy powerhouse consisted of two 50MW (megawatt) steam turbines, two 80 MW General Electric steam turbines, two 24MW Rolls Royce gas turbines which at its peak meant a total generation capacity of 308 MW. That capacity equates to about the same amount of electricity consumed by 308,000 homes in a year.

Demolition of the the landmark site, began in August 2016 with each of the stacks requiring being cut by blow torches and removed by crane by PowerGen’s technical team employees and AMCOWELD. The top of one of the PowerGen stacks sits nearby on Stone Street as one of the last remaining pieces of the iconic addition to the Port of Spain skyline.

The top of one of the PowerGen stacks on Stone Street, July 18, 2024. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale