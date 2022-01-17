Savannah protesters to be charged by summons

Twelve people who were temporarily detained by police during the protest at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday will be charged by way of summons. This was told to Newsday by senior officers in the Port of Spain division on Monday.

Police said the protesters will be charged with breaching public health regulations.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, one police officer said the protesters were released shortly after they were taken into custody, noting this was done for the safety of the police and the other participants.

“They weren’t charged on Sunday, but they will eventually be charged later on.

“This is the easiest way out for everyone as several of the protesters were unvaccinated, and we didn’t want to give the officers any unneccasary risks.

“It’s easier to just take their information and charge them later on as it’s a minor offence.”

On Sunday, leader of the First Wave Movement Umar Abdullah said he was charged with leading an illegal protest.

During their confrontation with protesters, officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

