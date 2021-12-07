THE Supermarket Association (SATT) is once more urging social media users to be responsible and verify information before sharing it with the public.

The request follows the circulation of a video clip showing a large rodent rummaging through food items in cold storage in a supermarket. The video claims the footage was captured at Massy Stores, Point Fortin.

SATT, in a statement, said the video is misleading, defamatory and not local in origin.

It warned, “SATT is aware of defamatory videos circulating on social media purporting to show unsatisfactory conditions at leading supermarket locations nationwide.

“The most recent example of this was a video referencing Massy Stores which proved to be both false and misleading. In fact, the video does not represent any supermarket location in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Massy Stores along with other supermarkets in TT operate responsibly to uphold the stipulated public health and food safety standards.”

The association, headed by Rajiv Diptee, urged people always to seek verification of such content before posting.

“All supermarkets use their official platforms such as social media, websites or official e-mail addresses to communicate accurate information to the public,” SATT said.

The post SATT says video of rummaging rat in grocery not local appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.