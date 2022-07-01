SATT, Consumer Affairs to monitor food price reports

News

File photo/Roger Jacob

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago is to collaborate with the Consumer Affairs Division to better monitor the reporting of food prices.

The commitment came out of a meeting between Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Agriculture Kazim Hosein and president of SATT Rajiv Diptee.

A release also said, “The meeting considered issues relating to food prices and in particular ensuring greater food security through accelerating the local production of food; enhancing the direct supply linkages between producers and businesses; transforming the local taste of the population by promoting alternatives, protecting the nutritional health of the population and combating food fraud by ensuring labelling standards are enforced on all imported food items.”

The Ministry of Trade and SATT also committed to continuing collaboration to ensure that quality basic food items remain affordable.