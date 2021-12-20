SAPA draws scores of people for vaccines

News

People wait to be registered to get their vaccine booster at the SAPA mass vaccination site in San Fernando on Monday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Scores of people, young and old, showed up at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando for covid19 vaccines on Monday.

George Gordon, 86, of Couva urged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

There were long lines at the SAPA mass vaccination site in San Fernando on Monday as people waited to be registered to get their vaccine booster – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Gordon said, “People must take precautions and protect themselves. Some people are listening to too much old talk and are refusing to take the vaccine.”

He was at the mass vaccination site at Todd Street for his booster shot.

Tarodale resident Anastasia Branford accompanied two of her daughters, Shianne Grace, 18, and Sherice Grace, 12, to get their jabs for the first time.

Anastasia Branford and her two daughters, Shianne Grace, 18, and Sherice Grace, 12 all received their vaccine shots at SAPA on Monday- Photo by Lincoln Holder

“I already got my first and second doses. When my time reaches to get the booster shot, I will take it. I am vexed that my daughter, who is 11, cannot get vaccinated because she is too young. But the whole family got vaccinated,” Branford said.

With the omicron variant’s presence in the country, the mother said she takes steps to protect the family and others.

A woman registers to have her vaccine booster at SAPA, San Fernando on Monday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Shianne, a student, called on people to get vaccinated, saying it is the “good thing” to do.

Her sister, a standard four student of the Ste Madeleine government primary school, described the process of vaccination as good.

South-West Regional Health Authority officials advise that people who received their final AstraZeneca dose between June 19 and 25 can get the booster shot from December 20-23 and 28-29.

A man registers to have his vaccine booster at SAPA, San Fernando on Monday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder-

Those who received their final dose between June 26-30 can get the booster on December 30 and January 3-7.

SWRHA has two other sites for booster shots, at the Debe health centre and the Southwest Indoor Sports Facility in Point Fortin.

The vaccines remain available at various health centres and mass vaccination sites.

A woman is given a wheelchair while she waits to be registered to have her vaccine booster at the SAPA mass vaccination site in San Fernando. – Photo Lincoln Holder