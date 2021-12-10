Santa Flora man jailed for beating woman

News

A 40-YEAR-OLD Santa Flora man was sentenced to four months imprisonment with hard labour after pleading guilty to charges of common assault and assault by beating.

On Wednesday, he appeared before Siparia magistrate Aden Stoute who imposed the jail sentence.

A police release on Friday said the labourer of Subnaik Park, beat a woman on her face and threatened to kill her and her children.

WPC Joseph of the Gender-Based Violence Unit, South Western Division, arrested and charged the man after investigating a police report made on December 6.

Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Francis and Insp Bridgelal led the investigations.