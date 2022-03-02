Santa Cruz woman robbed, ordered to strip

News

A 33-YEAR-OLD woman was robbed and then ordered to strip by a bandit who then ran off with her clothes on Tuesday morning.

Police said the woman was walking along a track in Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz at around 6.20 am when the man approached, armed with a gun. He told her, “Give me what you have.”

The woman handed over her cellphone but the bandit then shoved his hands in the pockets of her jeans and robbed her of $860.

He told her to take her clothes off and then ran off with her vest and jeans.

The woman made a report to the police, who searched nearby areas but did not find the man. Investigations are ongoing.