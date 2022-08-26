Santa Cruz man shot dead Friday afternoon

News

File photo

A Santa Cruz man died in hospital after he was shot on Friday afternoon.

Police said around 1.20 pm Dylan Maitland, 25, of Pipiol Circular, was near his home when a man walked up and shot him several times.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

As of Friday morning, the murder toll stood at 382.

The country recorded 58 murders over the last 25 days.

For the same period in 2021, the toll was 242 and in August last year, there were 26 murders.