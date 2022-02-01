Santa Cruz man charged with 2021 murder

News

CHARGED: Jody Cruickshank, charged with the murder of Brad Bailey. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – TTPS

A SANTA CRUZ man was expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Brad Bailey, which occurred on March 31.

Jody Cruickshank, 40, of Maraj Trace, was also charged with possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life, according to a police press release.

This came after advice received Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, on Monday.

Bailey, 18, of Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, was found with gunshot wounds at Blackford Street, Santa Cruz around 10.55 am on Wednesday March 31.

The accused was arrested by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force, in the Santa Cruz district, on Thursday January 27.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insps John, Ramjag and Sylvester, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, while Cruickshank was charged by PC Emmanuel, also of HBI Region Two.