Sans Souci siblings fined for marijuana, iguana meat

Three dead iguanas were found and seized by police at a house in San Souci on Wednesday morning.

Police arrested three people for possession of the carcasses.

PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A 19-year-old Sans Souci woman and her brothers, 24 and 26, appeared virtually before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Thursday to answer charges of possession of marijuana and prohibited animal carcasses.

A police media release on Friday reported that Britney Moore, Daniel Young and Renrick Bobb, of Maya Village, Sans Souci, were arrested when Toco and Matelot police visited their home at around 5.10 am on Wednesday.

Police found marijuana and three dead iguanas at the house.

Police also visited Young’s home on George Street, Sans Souci, where they found more marijuana.

The trio were arrested and charged.

They pleaded guilty before Magistrate Cheron Raphael.

They were each fined $15,000, and Young was fined an additional $20,000 for the possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking and $1,000 for the possession of prohibited animal carcasses.

They were given 18 months to pay the fines or will serve three years hard labour in prison.

Acting Cpl Andrews laid the charges.