Sangre Grande man shot outside girlfriend’s home

News

File photo.

A 27-year-old Sangre Grande man is being treated for gunshot wounds he received during an attack outside his girlfriend’s Arima home on Wednesday night.

Police said the man got to the house in Maturita Village, Arima, at around 7.25 pm a man approached and shot him several times.

The gunman got into a car that was waiting nearby and drove off.

Residents in the area heard the gunshots and saw the man bleeding. They took him to hospital, where he was listed as being in stable condition.

Crime scene investigators found seven spent shells at the scene. Police are continuing enquiries.