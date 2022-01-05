Sangre Grande man shot dead near home

News

Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Sangre Grande man on Tuesday night.

Police said Khalid Clarke was at his Madhoosingh Drive home at around 10.15 pm when a group of men shot him, then ran away.

Residents heard the gunshots saw Clarke on the ground. A neighbour took him to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II went to the scene and found several spent shells.

No motive has been established for the murder.