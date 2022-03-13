Sangre Grande man shot dead, friend injured

News

A shooting in Sangre Grande on Friday night left one man dead and another wounded.

Police identified the victim as Darryl “Dog” Johnson, 38. He was shot dead while walking along Gilkes Street. Another man, said to be Johnson’s friend, was riding a bike nearby and got hit on his right shoulder. He was treated and discharged from the Sangre Grande hospital.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 pm when a car pulled up, and a man in the back seat got out and opened fire.

Johnson, of Guy Street in Sangre Grande, died on the spot. The friend ran from the killer. The killer got back into the car which drove off, police said.

The police, including Sangre Grande CID and the Eastern Division Task Force officers, responded and took the injured man to hospital.

ASP Fitzworm, acting Insp Sankar, Sgt Davis, acting Sgt Williams, PC Joseph, and other officers visited the scene.

Homicide Bureau Region II are continuing investigations.