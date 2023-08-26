Sangre Grande man on murder, gun charges

News

File photo –

A 35-year-old man is expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday charged with murder and gun-related offences which stemmed from a botched kidnapping in Fishing Pond on August 21.

Police charged Kelvin “Fish” Torres, of Graham Trace, Ojoe Road in Sangre Grande on Friday after receiving advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

On August 21, Torres is accused of murdering farmer Stephan Juri, at Seecharan Road, Fishing Pond in Sangre Grande. Juri, a farmer, lived at Flemming Road, Fishing Pond, Sangre Grande.

Police believe Juri was killed in relation packages of cocaine he collected after they washed ashore at Flemming Beach, in Fishing Pond on August 16.

Ag Cpl Emmanuel of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region Two) laid the charge.

A police statement on Saturday said at around 8.15 pm on August 21, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Fishing Pond area.

They also received a report of a suspected kidnapping involving a white Nissan Tiida car.

The officers responded and discovered Juri’s body with gunshot wounds.

A short while later, the police intercepted a white Tiida with one occupant and found a gun along with the deceased’s wallet.