Sangre Grande man killed during kidnapping

A 31-year-old Sangre Grande man was killed during an attempted kidnapping on Monday night.

According to the police, they received a report of two gunshots near Ganda Road Junction, Fishing Pond, Sangre Grande around 8.45 pm on Monday.

They were directed to Seecharan Trace, Fishing Pond, where they saw a naked man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck. He was identified as Stefan Juri of Fleming Road Fishing Pond – a farmer and fruit vendor – and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sources said Juri was shot while struggling with people who attempted to kidnap him.

In response to a report, the officers then went to Lemond Road, Fishing Pond, where they found a white Nissan Tida parked on the road, arrested the driver, and searched the vehicle. The officers recovered a Glock 19 pistol and ten rounds of nine millimetre ammunition under the driver seat.

Around the same time, another party of officers responded to a report of vehicle on fire at Fleming Road, Fishing Pond. After extinguishing the fire, the burnt Nissan Frontier was identified as Juri’s vehicle.

It was said there was a kidnapping attempt of a male relative of Juri on Sunday and that Juri was the brother of a woman police corporal assigned to the Emergency Response Patrol, Eastern Division.

Sources believe the incidents were linked to millions of dollars of cocaine that washed ashore in Sangre Grande over the weekend.