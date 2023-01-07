Sangre Grande man found shot dead

News

File photo

The body of a 32-year old man was found on Friday near Unity Lane, Sangre Grande.

According to the police, around 12.30 pm on Friday, an elderly man was walking in a track off Unity Lane, Blake Avenue, Guaico, Sangre Grande when he found the body of David Hinds.

The man made a report to the police and officers of the Eastern Division Task Force, Homicide Bureau Region II, and Sangre Grande CID visited the scene. They found Hinds face down near Blake Avenue wearing all black, as well as a black balaclava. He had two gunshot wounds to the left side of his head.

Enquiries are continuing by Homicide Bureau Region II.