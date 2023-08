News

File photo –

A SANGRE Grande man is dead after an accident in Valencia on Monday night.

Police said around 10.30pm, Amrit Nowbut was driving along the Eastern Main Road and tried to overtake another car near Mt Zion Church.

His Nissan AD Wagon then collided head-on with a 24-seater red-band maxi on the opposite side of the road.

Nowbut died at the scene.

Police said no one else was injured and investigations are ongoing.