Sangre Grande man ambushed and killed

A 33-year-old Sangre Grande man was ambushed and gunned down while walking with a friend on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Kerwin Coa of Robinson Lane, Damarie Hill, was walking out of Milk Road, Turure, Sangre Grande, at around 4 pm, in the company of a female friend when a gunman jumped out of bushes at the side of the road, shooting at Coa.

The female friend ran away during the attack.

Residents heard the gunshots and on checking saw Coa bleeding on the road.

Sangre Grande police and officers of the Eastern Division Task Force visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared Coa dead.

Several spent shells were found. Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) are continuing enquiries. Up to press time, no arrest was made.